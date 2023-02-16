Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

DIGITAL DESK: MHP increasing patrols ahead of Mardi Gras weekend

By WLBT.com Staff and Sharie Nicole
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you are hitting the highway this weekend heading to Mardi Gras 2023 in Louisiana, the Mississippi Highway Patrol wants you to factor safety into your fun.

People from the Magnolia State and neighboring states will be traveling along portions of Interstate 55 and MHP will be looking for speeding, aggressive driving as well any illegal drug activity.

The special enforcement period runs through Wednesday, February 22.

WLBT’s Sharie Nicole spoke with MHP Corporal Craig James about the increased patrols ahead of the busy travel weekend.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found dead in vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds in Jackson
Man with multiple gunshot wounds found dead inside vehicle in Jackson
FBI Jackson, Rankin Co. Sheriff release statement following incident with Rankin Co. officer
FBI Jackson, Rankin Co. Sheriff release statements following incident with Rankin Co. officers
John Edward Jones, 43
Brandon man could face 160 years in prison for distributing meth-laced pills near Richland church
Former assistant principal fired for reading ‘I Need a New Butt!’ turns page to a new life
Former assistant principal in Hinds County fired for reading ‘I Need a New Butt!’ turns page to a new life
Damaging winds, large hail, and a risk of a tornado or two are possible Thursday.
Schools close, shift to virtual learning due to severe weather threat

Latest News

Groundbreaking signals construction of new Chipotle Mexican Grill in Madison
The home was, “completely destroyed” according to the county’s EMA director, Clifford Galey.
Storm winds destroy mobile home in Lincoln County
ALERT DAY: Here are the active watches, warnings right now
DIGITAL DESK: Mississippi Highway Patrol begins travel enforcement ahead of Mardi Gras weekend
DIGITAL DESK: Mississippi Highway Patrol begins travel enforcement ahead of Mardi Gras weekend