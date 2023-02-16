DIGITAL DESK: MHP increasing patrols ahead of Mardi Gras weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you are hitting the highway this weekend heading to Mardi Gras 2023 in Louisiana, the Mississippi Highway Patrol wants you to factor safety into your fun.

People from the Magnolia State and neighboring states will be traveling along portions of Interstate 55 and MHP will be looking for speeding, aggressive driving as well any illegal drug activity.

The special enforcement period runs through Wednesday, February 22.

WLBT’s Sharie Nicole spoke with MHP Corporal Craig James about the increased patrols ahead of the busy travel weekend.

