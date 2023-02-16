Brandon woman stabs fiancé in the chest, kills him while two children were sleeping

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Brandon woman was charged with the murder of her fiancé just a few hours after Valentine’s Day while two children were asleep.

According to the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call around 12:06 a.m. Wednesday morning reporting a stabbing that occurred in Audubon Circle in Brandon.

Once on the scene, several officers met with a woman at the front door who seemed “very upset” and asked them to “save her fiancé,” who was found with a stab wound in his chest.

Rankin County officers, along with Reservoir Fire Department and Pafford Ambulance Service, attempted to treat the male victim. However, he would succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Ashley Tanner Shaw, 23, was placed under arrest for murder given the circumstances and transported to the Rankin County Jail, where she was charged and booked for the murder and obstruction of justice.

During her initial appearance in the Rankin County Court, Shaw was denied bond.

The two small children who were asleep at the home when the incident took place were taken by the Child Protective Services.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.