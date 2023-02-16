ALERT DAY: periods of storms, some strong to severe, Thursday

ALERT DAY THURSDAY: Our main event will happen through the day as a mixed mode of storms – with a storm cluster emerging out of south Louisiana and an approaching squall line coming from northeast Louisiana will gradually shift eastward through the day. Damaging winds, large hail and a risk of a tornado or two will be in play as temperatures warm into the 70s. We will continue to encourage heightened weather awareness through the day. Severe storm risk will tend to exit the area by early evening, though, lingering showers may continue with lows, eventually, falling into the 30s by early Friday.

FRIDAY: Brisk breezes and clouds will linger in the wake of our bumpy storm system to round out the work week amid chilly 30s to head out the door. We’ll see the clouds gradually break for more sunshine through the day with highs in the 40s to near 50. Expect mostly to partly clear skies to allow for lows to fall back into the upper 20s to near 30.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our blast of wintry air will be short-lived as we’ll quickly rebound gets us back to ‘near-normal’ by Saturday; ‘above-normal’ by Sunday and into next week. Next week’s pattern turns quite warm and unsettled with occasional disturbances kicking off scattered showers and storms at times.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.