ALERT DAY: Here are the active watches, warnings right now

(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Damaging winds, large hail, and a risk of a tornado or two are possible this Alert Day.

A mixed mode of storms – with a storm cluster emerging out of south Louisiana and an approaching squall line coming from northeast Louisiana is gradually shifting eastward.

We will continue to encourage heightened weather awareness throughout the day.

Here are the active watches and warnings now.

