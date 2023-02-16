Adult, infant taken to Jackson after car crashes into Lauderdale County home

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - UPDATE: An adult and an infant were injured in a crash just before midnight Wednesday, according to law enforcement.

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said several agencies responded to the accident. A car crashed into a home on Hall Road.

Calhoun said the car had four occupants, one adult and three children. The injured adult and infant were taken to Jackson. The other children were treated at a Meridian hospital and released.

(The original story posted appears below.)

