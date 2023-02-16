Careers
Adult, infant taken to Jackson after car crashes into Lauderdale County home

Car crashes into home around 11pm Wednesday in Lauderdale County
Car crashes into home around 11pm Wednesday in Lauderdale County(AP)
By Cara Shirley
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:59 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - UPDATE: An adult and an infant were injured in a crash just before midnight Wednesday, according to law enforcement.

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said several agencies responded to the accident. A car crashed into a home on Hall Road.

Calhoun said the car had four occupants, one adult and three children. The injured adult and infant were taken to Jackson. The other children were treated at a Meridian hospital and released.

(The original story posted appears below.)

A vehicle crashed into a home on Hall Rd. around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

According to Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun, the vehicle had four passengers; one adult and three children. One child was an infant. The infant and driver were taken to Jackson for treatment. The other children were treated at a Meridian hospital and released.

LCSO, Vimville Fire Department, and Metro Ambulance reported to the scene.

News 11 will update as we have more information.

