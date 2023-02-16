2 ‘unarmed individuals’ arrested after trying to enter Brandon High School

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people were arrested Thursday morning after trying to enter Brandon High School.

According to a post by the school, the two “unarmed individuals” were quickly identified by staff and escorted to the office for questioning.

Brandon police then arrived on the scene and the duo was arrested.

“Thanks to the quick action of school staff and the assistance of Brandon Police Department, all students and employees are safe,” Brandon High School stated.

