Willie Morris Library closed to the public until further notice

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Willie Morris Library is one of the newest libraries in Hinds County, but it has been closed for over two weeks with no official reason posted.

Unfortunately, after a water leak in the men’s restroom on January 28, roughly 40 percent of the entire inside was covered in water.

That ultimately led to the library closing the same day and forced patrons to seek other locations.

“Patrons can pick up their books, or they can drop out materials at any location,” said Executive Director of the Jackson Hinds Library System Floyd Council. “And so we are super excited about looking forward to when Willie Morris will reopen to the public.”

Before the library can reopen, many areas still need repairs.

For starters, half the building is missing carpet, and the men’s bathroom is being completely redone.

Council says rest assured, when the library reopens, it will look as good as it did before the flooding.

“When we reopen to the public, it’s going to be a refreshed space,” said Council. “So, the carpet in the meeting room will be totally replaced. 50% of the men’s bathroom is being replaced by the city as they complete this project.”

When I first approached the library Tuesday afternoon, the book chute outside was overflowing with days worth of returned books, and it wasn’t until a few minutes later that the library staff emptied the box.

Regardless, Council says employees have been operating normally during this closure.

“There aren’t any occupational hazards as you could see. The staff, the manager, and the staff and doing the work here, keeping the books and everything ready. You know, really, truth be said, if the carpet were replaced and other repairs were done pretty quickly, we can open within no time.”

Despite all the water damage created by the leak, Council said that no books or computers were destroyed.

There is no specific timetable as to when the library could reopen, but Council is hopeful that it will only be a few more weeks.

