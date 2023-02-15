Careers
USPS: Millions in checks stolen through Meridian Post Office

Meridian Post Office
Meridian Post Office(WTOK)
By Ross McLeod
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There is a major ongoing investigation involving the Meridian Post Office. News 11 has spoken with investigators who say an arrest has been made in the theft of millions of dollars in checks from people and businesses in our area.

According to Postal Inspector Dwayne Martin, who is working the case, at least one suspect was a Post Office employee. Martin said several more arrests could be made in the case.

This is an active investigation involving Postal Inspectors and the Office of Inspector General. It’s important to note local law enforcement is not involved in these types of internal investigations.

News 11 got a statement from the Office of Inspector General:
“As a matter of standard protocol, the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General does not confirm or refute information related to possible ongoing USPS OIG investigations, except in matters where details of the investigation become a matter of public record. The USPS OIG is aware of this incident in Meridian, Miss., and will continue to review the situation.”

This is a developing story. News 11 will keep you updated.

