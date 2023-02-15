USDA: Certain tasks not being completed at the Jackson Zoo due to staffing shortages

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A recent USDA inspection report says certain tasks aren’t being completed at the Jackson Zoo due to a staffing shortage.

The report was conducted in October, and says the zoo only had five out of ten zoo keeper positions filled.

The city was given until the first of this month to fill those five vacancies, but was unable to do so.

During Tuesday’s city council meeting, Public Works Director Ison Harris said the zoo has hired an additional keeper and is close to hiring another one.

”The zoo is just like every other organization in the world,” he said. “We still struggle finding employees. It’s no different just because you have a zoo. But we’ve posted, we’ve done everything that we’re supposed to as far as posting the positions. We’ve done interviews. We’re doing anything to try to fill those.”

According to the USDA’s report, the staffing shortage is forcing upper-level management to spend large amounts of time doing things that aren’t normally part of their job.

It’s also preventing lower-level employees from being able to complete all of their duties.

