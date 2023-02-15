Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

U-Haul driver must undergo mental evaluation in NYC attack

Weng Sor is walked by New York Police Department detectives out of the 68th Precinct in the...
Weng Sor is walked by New York Police Department detectives out of the 68th Precinct in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. Sor was charged Tuesday with murder and attempted murder after he went on a deadly rampage with a U-Haul truck a day earlier in New York City. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The driver of a U-Haul truck that barreled through a New York City neighborhood, killing a food delivery worker and injuring eight other people, will have to undergo a psychiatric evaluation while in custody, a judge ordered Wednesday.

Weng Sor, who was charged with murder and attempted murder in connection with Monday’s deadly rampage, made his first court appearance in Brooklyn. The judge ordered him to remain in custody without bail.

Police have said he was suffering from an apparent mental health crisis when he mowed down bicyclists, moped riders and at least one pedestrian over 48 minutes.

Police said Sor, 62, referred to an “invisible object” that came at him, prompting him to go careening through streets before a police cruiser pinned the truck against a building near the entrance to a tunnel leading from Brooklyn to Manhattan.

A man driving a U-Haul truck swerved onto sidewalks and plowed into cyclists and scooter riders in New York City. (WCBS, Surveillance Video via CNN)

After his arrest, Sor told police he believed it was “judgement day” and was aiming the truck at “the people that disturbed him the most,” Assistant District Attorney David Ingle said at the court hearing. He said Sor told the officers, “I wanted to end by taking out enemies. Shoot me, I will not give in.”

Sor is expected to be back in court on March 16.

The U-Haul struck three people on mopeds, three people on bicycles, one person on an e-bike and one person who was on foot as the truck moved through a busy section of Brooklyn, just north of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge along New York Harbor, police said. The victims ranged in age from 30 to 66.

The truck also rammed a police car, injuring the officer inside.

Sor’s son told The Associated Press earlier this week that his father had a history of mental illness. Records show he was convicted and served time for multiple acts of violence, including stabbing his own brother.

Sor, who lived in Las Vegas with his mother, came to New York last week after spending time in Florida and was pulled over twice in the U-Haul in the days prior to the attack, police said.

Sor’s criminal history includes stabbing his brother in Las Vegas, for which he served time in a Nevada prison, according to court and prison records.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six Mississippi high schools win first place at national cheerleading competition in Florida
JFD responds to the Manship Wood Fired Kitchen in Belhaven after a grease fire erupts in the...
Belhaven restaurant to be closed Valentine’s Day due to grease fire
Kidnapping suspect leads multiple agencies on high-speed chase in Rankin County
13 Mississippi school districts selected to participate in school bus replacement program
84 fugitives arrested during Operation North Star II in Jackson

Latest News

WLBT at 4p
Tess, a Goldendoodle, was reportedly found walking along a highway with the man who stole her.
Dog stolen while inside car found safe in another state, family says
Jessie Blanchard's jeep bumper holds a sticker with the slogan "Yes We Narcan" on Monday, Jan....
Panel backs moving opioid antidote Narcan over the counter
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks about his beliefs on parenting rights Wednesday, Feb....
Pence will take subpoena fight to Supreme Court if necessary
Gov. Kristi Noem (R-S.D.) discusses national security and foreign policy in D.C. amid 2024...
Gov. Kristi Noem (R-S.D.) discusses national security and foreign policy in D.C. amid 2024 speculation