Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

Two convicted felons arrested after Gulfport drive-by shooting

Antonio Jerrod Coleman, 29, (left), is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. Willard...
Antonio Jerrod Coleman, 29, (left), is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. Willard Fairley Jr., 44, (right) is charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling. Both men are being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center in lieu of their bonds.(Gulfport Police Dept./MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two men are facing aggravated assault charges connected to a drive-by shooting on Valentine’s Day.

Tuesday around 5:15 p.m., Gulfport Police were called to the 11000 block of Vixen Loop to investigate a possible drive-by shooting. When they arrived, they immediately saw several shell casings on the ground.

Detectives learned the trouble first started with two juveniles getting into a physical fight. After that, police say Willard Fairley Jr., 44, went to the Vixen Loop home and fired multiple shots in the direction of Antonio Jerrod Coleman, 29, hitting the home.

Investigators say Coleman fired back in Fairley’s direction, hitting his vehicle multiple times.

Coleman is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. Fairley is charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling. Since both men are convicted felons they’re being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center in lieu of their bonds.

If you have any information about this incident that could help investigators, you’re asked to call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six Mississippi high schools win first place at national cheerleading competition in Florida
JFD responds to the Manship Wood Fired Kitchen in Belhaven after a grease fire erupts in the...
Belhaven restaurant to be closed Valentine’s Day due to grease fire
Kidnapping suspect leads multiple agencies on high-speed chase in Rankin County
84 fugitives arrested during Operation North Star II in Jackson
13 Mississippi school districts selected to participate in school bus replacement program

Latest News

Natchez man arrested for allegedly attacking, kidnapping girlfriend in December
Natchez man arrested for allegedly attacking, kidnapping estranged girlfriend in December
Clinton High student arrested after gun found in vehicle on school property
Things To Know
Things To Know Wednesday, February 15
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: showers, storms at times Wednesday; severe risk Thursday