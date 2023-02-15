Two convicted felons arrested after Gulfport drive-by shooting

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two men are facing aggravated assault charges connected to a drive-by shooting on Valentine’s Day.

Tuesday around 5:15 p.m., Gulfport Police were called to the 11000 block of Vixen Loop to investigate a possible drive-by shooting. When they arrived, they immediately saw several shell casings on the ground.

Detectives learned the trouble first started with two juveniles getting into a physical fight. After that, police say Willard Fairley Jr., 44, went to the Vixen Loop home and fired multiple shots in the direction of Antonio Jerrod Coleman, 29, hitting the home.

Investigators say Coleman fired back in Fairley’s direction, hitting his vehicle multiple times.

Coleman is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. Fairley is charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling. Since both men are convicted felons they’re being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center in lieu of their bonds.

If you have any information about this incident that could help investigators, you’re asked to call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

