Things To Know Wednesday, February 15

1. Commissioner says body cam footage of deadly encounter between a man and JPD officers won’t be released until investigation is complete

An investigation is underway after a man died while in the custody of three Jackson police officers. The man has been identified as 41-year-old Keith Murriel. For weeks now, people have been asking for the body cam footage of the incident to be released. Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has sent in a request to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation asking for the footage to be made public. However, Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell said MBI’s policy states that the department can’t release the footage until after the investigation is complete. At this time, Tindell said he couldn’t give us a timeline on when that would be.

2. Pearl River Valley increases reservoir outflow ahead of more storms later this week

The Pearl River is about to go even higher, as reservoir officials increase outflow ahead of storms later this week. Tuesday, the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District announced it was increasing discharge from the Barnett Reservoir to 30,000 cubic feet per second. The increase is due to the current river flow and forecasted rain events, according to a PRVWSD news release. “We had kind of been holding back water for the last three or four days,” PRVWSD Chief Engineer Mark Beyea said. “We’ve gotten as much water in the lake as we can handle, and you know, there’s more coming because there’s still water coming down the river from the last rains and there’s another storm coming through Thursday.” Officials made the decision after a conference call with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Geological Survey, the National Weather Service and other emergency agencies. “[The storm is] going to drop probably an inch and a half [of precipitation] and we want to clear out a little bit of space to be able to handle that if it comes faster than expected,” Beyea continued. “We’ll let [the discharge] stay there for 24 hours and have another conference call at 9 a.m. tomorrow to see where we’re at and decide whether to continue that or increase it or decrease it.” The lake was at 297.45 feet above mean sea level Tuesday morning.

3. 84 fugitives arrested during Operation North Star II in Jackson

The U.S. Attorney’s Office is working with several cities across the country to help put violent fugitives behind bars. Jackson was one of the cities picked for Phase Two. Operation North Star is a program that allows the U.S. Marshals Service, the U.S. Attorney’s office, and local law enforcement to work together to get fugitives accused of violent crimes off the streets. As one of the nine cities picked for Operation North Star II, citizens in Jackson can feel a little safer after 84 fugitives are brought to justice. “It was a 30-day initiative that resulted in the arrest of over 900 fugitives, violent criminals, sex offenders, and self-identified gang members in select cities across the country,” U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca said. LaMarca said Operation North Star II allowed local law enforcement and federal agencies to work together to pick up fugitives wanted for some of the most harmful offenses, including homicide, sexual assault, aggravated assault, and more. In the capital city, of 84 warrants closed, 52 of them involved violent offenses.

