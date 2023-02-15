Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

Public Safety Commissioner recuses himself from deadly officer-involved shooting investigation

By Quentin Smith
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We are learning new information about a fatal officer-involved shooting involving the Capitol Police Department, claiming the life of 25-year-old Jaylen Lewis.

Commissioner Sean Tindell tells us he has recused himself from that case.

Tindell said he’s recusing himself because the case involves the Capitol Police Department, one of the agencies he oversees.

Tindell said he recused himself not long after the deadly shooting happened. The incident happened back in September.

The details of that incident have not been publicly released.

MBI is leading the investigation, which is still ongoing.

According to MBI, the officers involved in the incident will be on administrative leave until the investigation is complete.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six Mississippi high schools win first place at national cheerleading competition in Florida
6 people injured, 3 in critical condition following shooting at Louisville store
Kevin Frazier, 59: Richland drug dealer arrested, charged with five felony drug charges
Richland drug dealer arrested, charged with five felony drug charges
The grand opening is Thursday, February 16 at 10 a.m.
Hinds Community College opens first Chick-fil-A
Canton man given life after sexually abusing daughter of then-girlfriend
Canton man given life after sexually abusing daughter of then-girlfriend

Latest News

Keith Murriel
Commissioner says body cam footage of deadly encounter between a man and JPD officers won’t be released until investigation is complete
Farish Street business, Marshall’s Book Store, one of the oldest African American owned in the country
Tindell recuses himself from fatal-officer involved shooting
Tindell says body cam footage won't be released until investigation is complete