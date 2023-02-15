Public Safety Commissioner recuses himself from deadly officer-involved shooting investigation

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We are learning new information about a fatal officer-involved shooting involving the Capitol Police Department, claiming the life of 25-year-old Jaylen Lewis.

Commissioner Sean Tindell tells us he has recused himself from that case.

Tindell said he’s recusing himself because the case involves the Capitol Police Department, one of the agencies he oversees.

Tindell said he recused himself not long after the deadly shooting happened. The incident happened back in September.

The details of that incident have not been publicly released.

MBI is leading the investigation, which is still ongoing.

According to MBI, the officers involved in the incident will be on administrative leave until the investigation is complete.

