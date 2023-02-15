Natchez man arrested for allegedly attacking, kidnapping estranged girlfriend in December

Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Natchez man arrested for allegedly attacking, kidnapping girlfriend in December
By WLBT Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
VIDALIA, La. (WLBT) - A Natchez man has been arrested after he allegedly attacked and kidnapped his girlfriend before evading police for almost two months.

According to Louisiana authorities, the incident happened on December 21 when a vehicle crashed at the bottom of a levee in Vidalia.

The two people in the vehicle were subsequently taken to the hospital following this crash.

Upon an investigation, however, it was revealed that the crash was caused by a “domestic incident.”

Shortly before the wreck, Michael McCallon, 31, allegedly found his estranged girlfriend, attacked her, and got her inside of a vehicle against her will.

He then took her to a boat landing where he said he was going to kill her.  

As McCallon exited the vehicle to carry this out, the woman attempted to escape but failed after McCallon broke the rear glass of the vehicle, causing the truck to leave the road from the top of the levee and crash into a concrete wall at the bottom.

Arrest warrants were obtained to be executed after McCallon was released from the hospital after the crash, but he evaded law enforcement.  

During that time, he continuously contacted his estranged girlfriend, making threats toward both her and law enforcement.  

Upon learning of his location, detectives conducted an operation and McCallon was taken into custody without incident on Valentine’s Day.

He has been charged with the following: felony domestic abuse battery, second degree kidnapping, intimidating a witness, telephone harassment, and simple assault.

