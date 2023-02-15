MHSAA boys’ basketball playoff updates, Feb. 14
Playoffs kicked off Tuesday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Round one of the MHSAA boys’ basketball playoffs started Tuesday. Here’s how local teams fared:
6A
Clinton 50 def. Lewisburg 47
DeSoto Central 58 def. Murrah 56
Harrison Central 63 def. Pearl 35
5A
Vicksburg 82 def. Lafayette 52
Forest Hill 57 def. Lake Cormorant 42
Florence def. Pearl River Central
Saltillo 59 def. Ridgeland 54
4A
Yazoo City 63 def. Caledonia 38
Forrest County 66 def. Mendenhall 38
Lanier 62 def. Moss Point 53
Raymond 79 def. Greene County 32
Lawrence County 71 def. Northeast Jones 35
Bay St. Louis 36 def. McComb 35
3A
St. Andrew’s Episcopal 66 def. St. Patrick 64
2A
Velma Jackson 56 def. North Forrest 28
1A
McEvans 83 def. Mississippi School for the Deaf 48
Round 2 of games will be Saturday, Feb. 18. These are the match-ups for local teams.
6A
Clinton vs Starkville
Northwest Rankin vs Oak Grove
Madison Central vs Tupelo/South Panola
Brandon vs Harrison Central
5A
Vicksburg vs New Hope
Forest Hill vs Canton
Florence vs George County
Provine vs Saltillo
4A
Yazoo City vs West Lauderdale
Lanier vs Forrest County
Raymond vs Lawrence County
3A
St. Andrew’s Episcopal vs Morton
2A
Velma Jackson vs Bogue Chitto
