MHSAA boys’ basketball playoff updates, Feb. 14

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Round one of the MHSAA boys’ basketball playoffs started Tuesday. Here’s how local teams fared:

6A

Clinton 50 def. Lewisburg 47

DeSoto Central 58 def. Murrah 56

Harrison Central 63 def. Pearl 35

5A

Vicksburg 82 def. Lafayette 52

Forest Hill 57 def. Lake Cormorant 42

Florence def. Pearl River Central

Saltillo 59 def. Ridgeland 54

4A

Yazoo City 63 def. Caledonia 38

Forrest County 66 def. Mendenhall 38

Lanier 62 def. Moss Point 53

Raymond 79 def. Greene County 32

Lawrence County 71 def. Northeast Jones 35

Bay St. Louis 36 def. McComb 35

3A

St. Andrew’s Episcopal 66 def. St. Patrick 64

2A

Velma Jackson 56 def. North Forrest 28

1A

McEvans 83 def. Mississippi School for the Deaf 48

Round 2 of games will be Saturday, Feb. 18. These are the match-ups for local teams.

6A

Clinton vs Starkville

Northwest Rankin vs Oak Grove

Madison Central vs Tupelo/South Panola

Brandon vs Harrison Central

5A

Vicksburg vs New Hope

Forest Hill vs Canton

Florence vs George County

Provine vs Saltillo

4A

Yazoo City vs West Lauderdale

Lanier vs Forrest County

Raymond vs Lawrence County

3A

St. Andrew’s Episcopal vs Morton

2A

Velma Jackson vs Bogue Chitto

