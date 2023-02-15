Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

Man with multiple gunshot wounds found dead inside vehicle in Jackson

Man found dead in vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds in Jackson
Man found dead in vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds in Jackson(Rick Theis | Envato)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man with multiple gunshot wounds was found dead inside a vehicle in Jackson Wednesday morning.

Capitol Police arrived at the scene around 12:30 p.m. after receiving a call about the incident.

According to Bailey Martin with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, the vehicle was parked in front of a residence near the intersection of West and Taylor Streets.

The cause of the incident has not been revealed and the identity of the man is still unknown.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Capitol Police at 601-359-3125.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six Mississippi high schools win first place at national cheerleading competition in Florida
JFD responds to the Manship Wood Fired Kitchen in Belhaven after a grease fire erupts in the...
Belhaven restaurant to be closed Valentine’s Day due to grease fire
Kidnapping suspect leads multiple agencies on high-speed chase in Rankin County
13 Mississippi school districts selected to participate in school bus replacement program
84 fugitives arrested during Operation North Star II in Jackson

Latest News

WLBT at 5p
La'Christopher Johnson, 31
Man arrested after shooting victim crashes through Canton apartments’ gate
Frances Fortner was killed after her car hit an unsecured manhole and flipped over back in 2018.
Engineering firms seek to throw out civil suit brought by parents of Frances Fortner
WLBT at 4p