Man with multiple gunshot wounds found dead inside vehicle in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man with multiple gunshot wounds was found dead inside a vehicle in Jackson Wednesday morning.

Capitol Police arrived at the scene around 12:30 p.m. after receiving a call about the incident.

According to Bailey Martin with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, the vehicle was parked in front of a residence near the intersection of West and Taylor Streets.

The cause of the incident has not been revealed and the identity of the man is still unknown.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Capitol Police at 601-359-3125.

