Man arrested after shooting victim crashes through Canton apartments’ gate

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Canton on Saturday, February 4 - the city’s first homicide of the year.

The incident occurred on Mace Street near Wood Creek Apartments.

According to Canton Police Chief Otha Brown, officers received a call around 9:45 p.m. that a man had driven through the apartments’ gates.

James Miley, 42, was found in a vehicle with several gunshot wounds to the left side of his body.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Chief Brown said that 31-year-old La’Christopher Johnson was later arrested for murder in connection with this case.

