Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

Man arrested after shooting victim crashes through Canton apartments’ gate

La'Christopher Johnson, 31
La'Christopher Johnson, 31(Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Canton on Saturday, February 4 - the city’s first homicide of the year.

The incident occurred on Mace Street near Wood Creek Apartments.

According to Canton Police Chief Otha Brown, officers received a call around 9:45 p.m. that a man had driven through the apartments’ gates.

James Miley, 42, was found in a vehicle with several gunshot wounds to the left side of his body.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Chief Brown said that 31-year-old La’Christopher Johnson was later arrested for murder in connection with this case.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six Mississippi high schools win first place at national cheerleading competition in Florida
JFD responds to the Manship Wood Fired Kitchen in Belhaven after a grease fire erupts in the...
Belhaven restaurant to be closed Valentine’s Day due to grease fire
Kidnapping suspect leads multiple agencies on high-speed chase in Rankin County
13 Mississippi school districts selected to participate in school bus replacement program
84 fugitives arrested during Operation North Star II in Jackson

Latest News

USDA: Certain tasks not being completed at the Jackson Zoo due to staffing shortages
WLBT at 5p
Frances Fortner was killed after her car hit an unsecured manhole and flipped over back in 2018.
Engineering firms seek to throw out civil suit brought by parents of Frances Fortner
Man found dead in vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds in Jackson
Man with multiple gunshot wounds found dead inside vehicle in Jackson