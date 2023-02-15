Kidnapping suspect arrested Tuesday was sentenced to house arrest in Hinds County last year

RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A kidnapping suspect arrested by Richland authorities Tuesday afternoon was sentenced to three years of house arrest last year in Hinds County.

Richland Police Department confirms that Joseph Zattoni was in custody Tuesday, two days after he eluded authorities during a high-speed chase.

Warrants were issued for Zattoni’s arrest last week in Simpson County for aggravated domestic violence, kidnapping, and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Richland Police found Zattoni hiding in an attic Tuesday.

It was not known where the arrest was made.

The capture was a joint effort between Richland, the Mississippi Department of Corrections, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office, and the Crystal Springs Police Department.

Zattoni was sentenced to two three-year sentences under MDOC’s intense supervisory program in April 2022 after he pleaded guilty to helping an alleged murderer elude capture and for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Zattoni previously had been charged with capital murder. Corey Harris, a person of interest in that case, died.

Both sentences, which included seven years suspended, were handed down by Hinds County Circuit Judge Faye Peterson and were to run concurrently.

Prior to that, he was sentenced to a five-year suspended sentence and two years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to having counterfeit money with the intent to utter.

On Sunday, Zattoni allegedly led several agencies on a high-speed chase, where he ran several vehicles off the road, including a Rankin County Sheriff’s deputy’s vehicle.

Warrants were issued for his arrest in Simpson County on February 10, a day after he was allegedly involved in a domestic incident there. No injuries in that case were reported.

Zattoni made news back in 2017 when he also led Richland Police on a high-speed chase in a stolen truck. He served one year behind bars for that.

