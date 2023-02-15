JPD: Woman stabs man to death following ‘verbal altercation that turned physical’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman stabbed a man to death after a verbal altercation, Jackson police say.

According to authorities, the incident happened at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Briarwood Drive.

It was there that Jason Jackson and Malia Short got into a fight that would turn deadly when Short stabbed Jackson.

He would later die due to his injuries.

