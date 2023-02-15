Engineering firms seek to throw out civil suit brought by parents of Frances Fortner

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Arguments were made Wednesday in a hearing that could determine whether two local engineering firms can be held liable in the 2018 death of Frances Fortner.

The firms, IMS Engineers and TMM Hall Professional Services, are asking a judge to throw out the civil suit against them, saying they were not working for the city of Jackson when Frances was killed, nor were they on the job when the contractor, Superior Asphalt, repaved the street.

Frances, a Jackson Academy senior, was killed on May 17, 2018, when the car she was driving hit an unsecured manhole cover on Ridgewood Road and flipped. Frances was on her way to graduation rehearsal.

Frances’ parents, Thomas and Laurilyn, filed a wrongful death suit against IMS, TMM Hall, Superior Asphalt, the city of Jackson and others that November.

Superior Asphalt, the firm responsible for paving the road, settled with the Fortner family for an undisclosed amount.

However, the city of Jackson, along with IMS and TMM Hall, filed motions for summary judgment, saying they weren’t responsible for the teen’s death.

Following a roughly three-hour hearing before Circuit Judge Faye Peterson, the only thing that could be agreed upon Wednesday was that the death of the North Jackson teen was a tragedy.

“After all of this, after all of these dozens of pages of documents, after 30 depositions, consultations with experts for the product manufacturer, the engineering firms... there’s one thing that all of us can agree on today. And that is that Frances Fortner had absolutely no fault in this. It will not even be alleged,” said Lance Stevens, an attorney for the Frances’ parents. “I know that this is a fact that gives some comfort to the Fortner’s who are here today behind me.”

Peterson heard from attorneys for IMS, TMM Hall and Thomas and Laurilyn Fortner, and said she would take the matter under advisement. The judge did not take up the city of Jackson’s motion, saying that would be done at a later date.

At the heart of the matter was who was responsible for the loose manhole that caused the accident. The suit alleges that it was improperly installed and that the city and contractors did not post warnings of the danger.

Pieter Teeuwissen, an attorney for TMM, says his client couldn’t be liable because it hadn’t been working on the project for more than a year.

“TMM Hall had been gone since September 2016. The last work that was done by TMM Hall, and there’s no dispute about this, was in 2016. The last payment from the city to TMM Hall, again [there’s] no dispute, was in December 2016,” he said. “Whatever decision Superior made a year and a half later was not dependent on anything done by TMM Hall.”

Stevens, though, disagreed, saying a bridge often doesn’t collapse as soon as it’s put up but falls under ongoing stress. He also blamed TMM for procuring the incorrect riser rings, which were used by Superior when raising the manhole covers.

He also pointed to depositions given by IMS employees saying TMM was responsible for inspecting the manhole covers along Ridgewood.

“There are two periods of inspection. One is you inspect the road beforehand... and that can include and did include taking measurements. However, TMM Hall did not measure the sewers. They were under the mistaken impression because they didn’t look, that these were all standard,” he said. “And clearly, the ones in this small area of Ridgewood Road were not standard.”

TMM Hall was a subcontractor working for IMS Engineers, the city’s former one-percent program manager.

IMS was brought on in late 2015 to oversee the implementation of projects funded by the city’s one-percent infrastructure sales tax.

For its part, TMM was tasked with managing some paving projects, including one to repave five major Jackson thoroughfares. Superior was brought on to mill and overlay those streets.

IMS and TMM Hall attempted to shift the blame to Superior, saying the company fell behind on the work and brought in a “rogue” employee who failed to follow city and state specifications to speed up construction.

IMS also told the judge that they shouldn’t be blamed because, like TMM, they were no longer with Jackson when the project was completed.

“The work that created this dangerous condition occurred at least 10 months after IMS was no longer involved in this project,” said Thear Lemoine, an attorney for IMS. “We’re not even here talking about what has actually caused that manhole to fail. The plaintiffs have spent much of their briefing on the timing of when all this occurred, which doesn’t make any sense.”

IMS was initially given a three-year contract, contingent on funding from the one-percent oversight commission. However, oversight members declined to provide additional funding for a second year at the end of 2016.

Lemoine said IMS remained on until June or July of 2017, largely to transition projects it had been working on back to the city engineer. He said the first deliveries of asphalt for the Ridgewood repaving project did not start coming in until that August.

“They [Superior] hadn’t completed work on Ridgewood Road until May of 2018, a few days before this young lady’s very tragic accident.”

He went on to say that Superior fell behind in the paving work and brought in a “fixer” to speed it up.

That fixer, he alleges, “did not follow his own company’s work plan or even the Red Book. He didn’t even know the Red Book applied to this.”

Stevens called Lemoine’s claims bogus, saying invoices from Superior show that asphalt was delivered for the Ridgewood project back in May of 2017.

“We showed you a picture that the press took on August 7, 2017, that shows Ridgewood paved. Not milled, but paved by August 7,” Stevens told the judge. “This is a completely fraudulent timeline, completely fraudulent.”

Ridgewood is a busy North Jackson thoroughfare that runs from Lakeland Drive in the south to County Line Road in the north. MDOT traffic count maps show the road averages as many as 17,000 vehicles a day in some spots.

A WLBT report from July 14, 2017, shows that paving got underway on the Ridgewood Project in June. The project was still not finished by January of the following year, according to the Northside Sun.

Peterson did not issue an opinion from the bench.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.