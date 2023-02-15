Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

Five arrested on charges of trying to bring drugs into Jackson Co. jail

Top row, from left: Victoria Linsley and Cherish Aucoin. Bottom row, from left: Ashlie Wilson,...
Top row, from left: Victoria Linsley and Cherish Aucoin. Bottom row, from left: Ashlie Wilson, Rosemary Egan, Nathan Hogan.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - After a month-long investigation, five people are accused of conspiring to bring drugs into the Jackson County jail.

Sheriff John Ledbetter said the investigation by the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team and jail investigators started after a regular inspection of inmate mail, phone calls and messages.

Authorities told WLOX News that the drugs seized included meth and suboxone, which is used to treat opioid addiction.

The following suspects have been arrested on various conspiracy charges:

  • Victoria Linsley, 39, of Pascagoula: two counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance and conspiracy to possess a controlled substance in a correctional facility. She was out on a previous bond through Pascagoula police on a commercial burglary charge.
  • Cherish Aucoin, 34, of Biloxi: conspiracy to possess a controlled substance in a correctional facility and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance. Bond is set at $200,000
  • Ashlie Wilson, 32, of Vancleave: conspiracy to possess a controlled substance in a correctional facility and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance. Bond is set at $100,000
  • Rosemary Egan, 32, of Moss Point: conspiracy to possess a controlled substance in a correctional facility and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance. Bond is set at $20,000
  • Nathan Hogan, 36, of Moss Point: conspiracy to possess a controlled substance in a correctional facility and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance. Bond is set at $50,000

Linsley and Hogan were arrested Tuesday. The three other suspects were already in jail on unrelated charges. All five suspects had their initial court appearances Wednesday afternoon.

This is an ongoing investigation, and more arrests are possible.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six Mississippi high schools win first place at national cheerleading competition in Florida
JFD responds to the Manship Wood Fired Kitchen in Belhaven after a grease fire erupts in the...
Belhaven restaurant to be closed Valentine’s Day due to grease fire
Kidnapping suspect leads multiple agencies on high-speed chase in Rankin County
13 Mississippi school districts selected to participate in school bus replacement program
84 fugitives arrested during Operation North Star II in Jackson

Latest News

Former assistant principal fired for reading ‘I Need a New Butt!’ turns page to a new life
Former assistant principal in Hinds County fired for reading ‘I Need a New Butt!’ turns page to a new life
Secretary of Education visits Jackson
U.S. Secretary of Education visits Jackson State, Casey Elementary School
USDA: Certain tasks not being completed at the Jackson Zoo due to staffing shortages
JPD: Woman stabs man to death following ‘verbal altercation that turned physical’
Jacob Ja'Rauris Hall, 18
18-year-old boy arrested after robbing, shooting man in Vicksburg