First Alert Forecast: strong to severe storms possible Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Temperatures will soar well into the 70s today as a warm front lifts northward across the region bringing in warm, moist air off the Gulf of Mexico. A few showers along this boundary are possible this afternoon as clouds pass overhead. There will also be a brief window of time late this afternoon into this evening where an isolated strong storm could develop near the front. If this were to happen, chances look best near and north of I-20. We should see conditions calm down on the radar, at least locally, overnight before more storms arrive Thursday. Temperatures will be on the warmer side overnight in the 60s.

An Alert Day is now in place on Thursday for a greater risk for severe weather. We are expecting to see storms fire up over Louisiana late in the morning, which will eventually move into parts of central Mississippi. There will also be a line of storms moving in from the west ahead of a cold front that could also feature severe elements. Threats tomorrow will include damaging winds, hail, and a risk for tornadoes. Storms should exit to our east around sunset as cooler air moves in tomorrow night. It will be chilly out by Friday morning with lows in the 30s.

Temperatures will run well below normal Friday afternoon in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. We will quickly begin to see our airmass moderate over the weekend as another warm-up occurs. By early next week, it will feel more like spring in the 70s to near 80 degrees with chances for rain returning by mid-week.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.