First Alert Forecast: showers, storms at times Wednesday; severe risk Thursday

WEDNESDAY: A warm front will be drifting northward through the day – pushing in a quick surge of warm Gulf air into the region, pushing highs into the middle to upper 70s. Expect variably cloudy skies with a chance for scattered downpours at times. As our next system approaches from the west, there may be a brief window late Wednesday afternoon into early evening that a strong to severe storm may develop as the warm front lifts north. A relative lull will develop through the early overnight period, though a few storms could develop early Thursday morning and could feature a risk for strong to severe elements.

THURSDAY: Our main event will happen through the day on Thursday as mixed mode of storms – with a storm cluster emerging out of south Louisiana and an approaching squall line coming from northeast Louisiana will gradually shift eastward through the day. Damaging winds, large hail and a risk of a tornado or two will be in play as temperatures warm into the 70s. We will continue to encourage heightened weather awareness through the day. Severe storm risk will tend to exit the area by early evening, though, lingering showers may continue with lows, eventually, falling into the 30s by early Friday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Behind this system, another blast of wintry air sneaks in briefly by Friday with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. A quick rebound gets us back to ‘near-normal’ by Saturday; ‘above-normal’ by Sunday and into next week. Next week’s pattern turns quite warm and unsettled with occasional disturbances kicking off scattered showers and storms at times.

