Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

Federal funding now available to help improve water quality in Mississippi communities

By Courtney Ann Jackson
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:28 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Millions in federal funds will soon flow into the magnolia state that is earmarked for water. However, it will extend beyond the capital city.

More than $20 million in federal funds will soon be available in Mississippi in the form of grants to help improve water quality, and we’re not just talking about Jackson. Congressman Bennie Thompson says it’s not nearly enough money, but it’s a start.

“A lot of communities don’t meet the standard,” noted Thompson. “So, what we are trying to do is incentivize communities to begin to get their drinking water to meet those standards.”

The EPA says the grant money is intended to address contaminants in drinking water, specifically in small rural communities. Fayette’s Mayor is hoping to benefit from the money.

“We do have trouble with making sure that we have clean, safe drinking water,” explained Fayette Mayor Londell Eanochs.”I want to say thank you to the State of Mississippi and our legislators for actually providing us a couple of CDBG grants (Community Development Block Grants) to be able to help us with those contaminants, but the funding is not enough. We still need more funding to be able to take care of those problems.”

It’s an issue the EPA administrator discussed on one of his visits to the state last year.

“So that every person in this country can access safe, affordable, clean drinking water,” noted EPA Administrator Michael Regan.

This money is separate from the millions you’ve heard discussed for Jackson’s water infrastructure. There are questions about what that governance structure will look like when the court-appointed administrator has left. On that issue, Thompson says he’s happy to see the progress but:

“I’m not happy that the Mississippi State Legislature, in its infinite wisdom, is trying to take it how you gonna take it, and you didn’t put any money in it,” added Thompson. “And so we didn’t have to put the $600 million into the system if the state of Mississippi had done what it should have been doing all along.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six Mississippi high schools win first place at national cheerleading competition in Florida
6 people injured, 3 in critical condition following shooting at Louisville store
Kevin Frazier, 59: Richland drug dealer arrested, charged with five felony drug charges
Richland drug dealer arrested, charged with five felony drug charges
The grand opening is Thursday, February 16 at 10 a.m.
Hinds Community College opens first Chick-fil-A
Canton man given life after sexually abusing daughter of then-girlfriend
Canton man given life after sexually abusing daughter of then-girlfriend

Latest News

84 fugitives arrested during Operation North Star II in Jackson
Federal funding now available to help improve water quality in Mississippi communities
Elderly couple ties the knot at Chateau Ridgeland Senior Living Community
Willie Morris library closed for renovations