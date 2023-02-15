Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

FDA considers making Narcan available without prescription

Jessie Blanchard's jeep bumper holds a sticker with the slogan "Yes We Narcan" on Monday, Jan....
Jessie Blanchard's jeep bumper holds a sticker with the slogan "Yes We Narcan" on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Albany, Ga. Naloxone, available as a nasal spray and in an injectable form, is a key tool in the battle against a nationwide overdose crisis linked to the deaths of more than 100,000 people annually in the U.S. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The opioid overdose antidote Narcan could soon be sold over the counter as a nasal spray.

On Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration is meeting with advisers to discuss making the nasal-spray version of Narcan available without a prescription.

Research shows that a wider availability of Narcan could save lives as opioid deaths across the country reached record numbers last year.

The drug company seeking the FDA’s approval says its over-the-counter nasal spray version of Narcan is designed to be used by people without medical training.

It also says the spray is easier to administer than an injection.

Approval could come as early as this year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six Mississippi high schools win first place at national cheerleading competition in Florida
JFD responds to the Manship Wood Fired Kitchen in Belhaven after a grease fire erupts in the...
Belhaven restaurant to be closed Valentine’s Day due to grease fire
Kidnapping suspect leads multiple agencies on high-speed chase in Rankin County
Angela Wooley died on the scene.
Monticello pedestrian killed in crash on Highway 98
Antonio Arnold
JPD arrests man for assaulting uncle on Clinton Boulevard

Latest News

A relative of a victim in the Buffalo supermarket mass shooting charges at the gunman during a...
Victim's relative charges Buffalo supermarket gunman at sentencing
Health experts say that now is the time to start protecting against spring allergies.
Now is the time to protect yourself against spring allergies, health experts say
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Ohio town takes resident questions on derailment, chemicals
Officials continue to say water quality is being closely monitored in the wake of a controlled...
Water quality concerns remain after Ohio train derailment
A relative of a victim in the Buffalo supermarket mass shooting charges at the gunman during a...
Buffalo supermarket gunman removed from court after attempted attack during sentencing