Elderly couple ties the knot at Chateau Ridgeland Senior Living Community

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Valentine’s Day, a holiday for celebrating love, was extra special for a couple in Ridgeland who tied the knot on Tuesday.

Mr. Danny and Mrs. Betty Viverette say they first met in the dining hall of Chateau Ridgeland Senior Living Community.

“We met here at the Chateau,” said Mrs. Betty. “He got up and came over and asked if he could sit with me. I looked up and said, ‘Yeah.’ I had been praying to God to send me the right person, and when I looked up, I knew he was it. And we’ve been together ever since that day.”

After only four months of dating, the couple decided to tie the knot.

“We want to assure that the residents are getting what they need from the company,” Adrian Hill said. “And so we’re sure that we host these moments so that they’re able to feel love from a distance.”

Hill is the Assistant General Manager at Chateau Ridgeland. She says sharing moments like these with the residents makes his job even more special.

“They decided they were gonna have their wedding on Valentine’s Day,” said Hill. “And we’re just very elated to be able to have them share this today. I can assure you that Mr. Viverette has been counting these moments down.”

The Viverettes were surrounded by family, friends, and fellow residents today as they made their love official.

“She is beautiful,” said Mr. Danny. “She’s a beautiful lady — sweet, nice, kind, and all above.”

Mr. Danny says that he was sure the time was right after receiving one final blessing.

“Because my wife died here about a year ago in October, and she’s in heaven now looking down, and she said, ‘Kent go for it.’ And she gave me permission to do it,” Mr. Danny said.

The couple says they are excited to finally be able to live together now at the retirement home, and they are even more excited to continue writing their love story.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.