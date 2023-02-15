Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Clinton High student arrested after gun found in vehicle on school property

(Clinton Public Schools)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A student in Clinton was arrested Wednesday morning after a gun was found inside their vehicle.

According to a press release, administrators at Clinton High School were notified of a possible weapon in a student’s vehicle due to posts on social media.

After an investigation, administrators found the gun and notified the school resource officer.

The student was then placed into custody by the Clinton Police Department’s school resource officer.

“Parents were notified through a message from CHS administration,” the press release concluded. “The event occurred without incident, and no one was injured.”

