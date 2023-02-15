Brandon man could face 160 years in prison for distributing meth-laced pills near Richland church

RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A Brandon man was arrested for trafficking methamphetamine laced pills in Richland Tuesday.

According to the Richland Police Department, the police department’s FLEX Unit conducted an investigation for over two months, resulting in the arrest of John Edward Jones, 43, after narcotics investigators conducted multiple controlled purchases of meth-laced pills from Jones.

It was determined that Jones distributed the narcotics within 1,500 feet of a local church, which Richland police says will enhance the penalties.

Jones has a total of four charges of trafficking in controlled substances and could face a minimum sentence of 40 years if convicted and a maximum of 160 years in prison.

Jones was already a two time convicted felon, for prior drug charges, including possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and sale of narcotics.

