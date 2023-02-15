Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

Attorney alleges Brian Laundrie’s mother wrote letter offering to help bury a body

Gabby Petito's parents are suing the parents of her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, for emotional...
Gabby Petito's parents are suing the parents of her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, for emotional distress in relation to Petito’s death during a 2021 road trip.(Gabby Petito / Instagram)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An attorney has accused Brian Laundrie’s mother of possibly offering him a shovel to bury Gabby Petito’s body in a letter to her son.

Patrick Reilly, an attorney for the parents of Gabby Petito, revealed knowledge of a letter to that effect during a remote court hearing Tuesday. He said that he saw the letter from Brian Laundrie’s mother at an FBI regional office.

Reilly claims the letter offered Brian Laundrie assistance such as “helping him get out of prison, getting a shovel and some other things,” according to CNN. He said the envelope read “burn after reading.”

The Petitos are suing the Laundries for emotional distress in relation to Gabby Petito’s death during a 2021 road trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie.

Gabby Petito’s remains were found at a national forest in Wyoming, and her death was ruled a homicide. The FBI says before taking his own life, Brian Laundrie wrote in a notebook he was responsible for his fiancée’s death.

A defense attorney for Laundrie’s parents said the letter is irrelevant to the lawsuit, and they shouldn’t have to produce it. He also claims the letter was written before the couple’s trip, CNN reports.

The case is set for trial in August.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Six Mississippi high schools win first place at national cheerleading competition in Florida
6 people injured, 3 in critical condition following shooting at Louisville store
The grand opening is Thursday, February 16 at 10 a.m.
Hinds Community College opens first Chick-fil-A
Canton man given life after sexually abusing daughter of then-girlfriend
Canton man given life after sexually abusing daughter of then-girlfriend
Kevin Frazier, 59: Richland drug dealer arrested, charged with five felony drug charges
Richland drug dealer arrested, charged with five felony drug charges

Latest News

Keith Murriel
Commissioner says body cam footage of deadly encounter between a man and JPD officers won’t be released until investigation is complete
Jaylen Lewis
Public Safety Commissioner recuses himself from deadly officer-involved shooting investigation
Farish Street business, Marshall’s Book Store, one of the oldest African American owned in the country
Tindell recuses himself from fatal-officer involved shooting