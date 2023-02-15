84 fugitives arrested during Operation North Star II in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office is working with several cities across the country to help put violent fugitives behind bars. Jackson was one of the cities picked for Phase Two.

Operation North Star is a program that allows the U.S. Marshals Service, the U.S. Attorney’s office, and local law enforcement to work together to get fugitives accused of violent crimes off the streets.

As one of the nine cities picked for Operation North Star II, citizens in Jackson can feel a little safer after 84 fugitives are brought to justice.

“It was a 30-day initiative that resulted in the arrest of over 900 fugitives, violent criminals, sex offenders, and self-identified gang members in select cities across the country,” U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca said.

LaMarca said Operation North Star II allowed local law enforcement and federal agencies to work together to pick up fugitives wanted for some of the most harmful offenses, including homicide, sexual assault, aggravated assault, and more.

In the capital city, of 84 warrants closed, 52 of them involved violent offenses.

“Six were arrested for weapons offenses, 12 arrested for homicide offenses, 14 for sexual assault offenses, 16 for assault, and four for robberies,” LaMarca said.

LaMarca said they also seized over 260 pounds of illegal drugs and $96,000. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said his department was happy to send deputies over to the task forces available during the program.

“We have someone there that serves as a liaison between the two agencies. They will not only serve the city of Jackson, Hinds County, but they will be able to travel and serve other jurisdictions with these task forces, as well. So it’s always a good partnership to have. I’ve always been very favorable of this,” Sheriff Jones said.

Mayor Chokwe Lumumba said after hearing about the success of the program; he hopes the federal and local partnership will continue in the future.

“The city of Jackson stands for the proposition that we have to give our policing and law enforcement agencies all of the tools in order to accomplish their jobs,” Mayor Lumumba said.

LaMarca explained that this isn’t the last time this will happen in the city of Jackson. However, he wouldn’t give any further details on a future timeline.

