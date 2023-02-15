18-year-old boy arrested after robbing, shooting man in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - An 18-year-old boy was arrested and charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault after a shooting incident happened Tuesday.

According to the Vicksburg Police Department, the shooting occurred around 5 p.m. Tuesday evening on Ethel Streel in Vicksburg.

Police say Jacob Ja’Rauris Hall, 18, allegedly robbed 27-year-old Charlie Brown of personal items and then shot him in the leg.

Brown was later transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Hall was charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault as a result of a hearing held at the Vicksburg Municipal Court Wednesday in his initial appearance.

Bond has been set at $750,000. The case will be bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.