18-year-old boy arrested after robbing, shooting man in Vicksburg

Jacob Ja'Rauris Hall, 18
Jacob Ja'Rauris Hall, 18
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - An 18-year-old boy was arrested and charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault after a shooting incident happened Tuesday.

According to the Vicksburg Police Department, the shooting occurred around 5 p.m. Tuesday evening on Ethel Streel in Vicksburg.

Police say Jacob Ja’Rauris Hall, 18, allegedly robbed 27-year-old Charlie Brown of personal items and then shot him in the leg.

Brown was later transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Hall was charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault as a result of a hearing held at the Vicksburg Municipal Court Wednesday in his initial appearance.

Bond has been set at $750,000. The case will be bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

USDA: Certain tasks not being completed at the Jackson Zoo due to staffing shortages
