Mothers of Murdered Sons
Where you can celebrate Valentine’s Day in the Jackson metro area

Visit Jackson invites you to dine locally and add some excitement to your Valentine’s...
Visit Jackson invites you to dine locally and add some excitement to your Valentine's celebration - from romantic candlelit dinners to live music performances.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Visit Jackson invites you to dine locally and add some excitement to your Valentine’s celebration - from romantic candlelit dinners to live music performances.

Whether you’re looking to create an intimate evening or a fun-filled weekend, here are a few ideas that are sure to make your Valentine’s Day(s) in Jackson unforgettable.

URBAN FOXES

Celebrate Valentine’s weekend Friday-Sunday with a concert, pop-up gift shop, photos, and floral arrangements. And, of course, pie.

(Friday, Feb. 10 through Sunday, Feb. 12)

OFFBEAT

Bring a date and chill with Quiet Storm, a record-listening party with DJ Young Venom and DJ Daddy Bug

(Saturday, Feb. 11)

LIBRARY LOUNGE AT FAIRVIEW INN

The Library will offer a special Valentine’s menu available along with its normal menu. We recommend making a reservation for these nights

(Friday, Feb. 10; Saturday, Feb. 11 & Tuesday, Feb. 14)

FERTILE GROUND BEER CO.

The Belhaven Town Center brewery will offer “Swipe Right,” a special release Chocolate Cherry Sour beer, “whether you’re celebrating with someone special or a belated Galentine’s Day.”

(Tuesday, Feb. 14)

HAL & MAL’S

The downtown staple is serving a singles’ pre-fixe menu for $29.95 a person - and that includes live jazz music, too.

(Tuesday, Feb. 14)

DULING HALL

Catch one-half of the Indigo Girls when Amy Ray brings her band to Fondren.

(Tuesday, Feb. 14)

Additional dining options from Visit Jackson:

BRAVO!

La Cour

Walker’s Drive-In

Saltine

Char

Estelle

Elvie’s

Lou’s

Manship

Mayflower Cafe

Johnny T’s Bistro & Blues

Pulito Osteria

*Some of the spots listed above will have pre-fixe menus. Check-in advance. And, it goes without saying - you should probably make reservations.

