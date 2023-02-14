Where you can celebrate Valentine’s Day in the Jackson metro area
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Visit Jackson invites you to dine locally and add some excitement to your Valentine’s celebration - from romantic candlelit dinners to live music performances.
Whether you’re looking to create an intimate evening or a fun-filled weekend, here are a few ideas that are sure to make your Valentine’s Day(s) in Jackson unforgettable.
Celebrate Valentine’s weekend Friday-Sunday with a concert, pop-up gift shop, photos, and floral arrangements. And, of course, pie.
(Friday, Feb. 10 through Sunday, Feb. 12)
Bring a date and chill with Quiet Storm, a record-listening party with DJ Young Venom and DJ Daddy Bug
(Saturday, Feb. 11)
LIBRARY LOUNGE AT FAIRVIEW INN
The Library will offer a special Valentine’s menu available along with its normal menu. We recommend making a reservation for these nights
(Friday, Feb. 10; Saturday, Feb. 11 & Tuesday, Feb. 14)
The Belhaven Town Center brewery will offer “Swipe Right,” a special release Chocolate Cherry Sour beer, “whether you’re celebrating with someone special or a belated Galentine’s Day.”
(Tuesday, Feb. 14)
The downtown staple is serving a singles’ pre-fixe menu for $29.95 a person - and that includes live jazz music, too.
(Tuesday, Feb. 14)
Catch one-half of the Indigo Girls when Amy Ray brings her band to Fondren.
(Tuesday, Feb. 14)
Additional dining options from Visit Jackson:
*Some of the spots listed above will have pre-fixe menus. Check-in advance. And, it goes without saying - you should probably make reservations.
Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.