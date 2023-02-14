Where you can celebrate Valentine’s Day in the Jackson metro area

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Visit Jackson invites you to dine locally and add some excitement to your Valentine’s celebration - from romantic candlelit dinners to live music performances.

Whether you’re looking to create an intimate evening or a fun-filled weekend, here are a few ideas that are sure to make your Valentine’s Day(s) in Jackson unforgettable.

URBAN FOXES

Celebrate Valentine’s weekend Friday-Sunday with a concert, pop-up gift shop, photos, and floral arrangements. And, of course, pie.

(Friday, Feb. 10 through Sunday, Feb. 12)

OFFBEAT

Bring a date and chill with Quiet Storm, a record-listening party with DJ Young Venom and DJ Daddy Bug

(Saturday, Feb. 11)

LIBRARY LOUNGE AT FAIRVIEW INN

The Library will offer a special Valentine’s menu available along with its normal menu. We recommend making a reservation for these nights

(Friday, Feb. 10; Saturday, Feb. 11 & Tuesday, Feb. 14)

FERTILE GROUND BEER CO.

The Belhaven Town Center brewery will offer “Swipe Right,” a special release Chocolate Cherry Sour beer, “whether you’re celebrating with someone special or a belated Galentine’s Day.”

(Tuesday, Feb. 14)

HAL & MAL’S

The downtown staple is serving a singles’ pre-fixe menu for $29.95 a person - and that includes live jazz music, too.

(Tuesday, Feb. 14)

DULING HALL

Catch one-half of the Indigo Girls when Amy Ray brings her band to Fondren.

(Tuesday, Feb. 14)

Additional dining options from Visit Jackson :

BRAVO!

La Cour

Walker’s Drive-In

Saltine

Char

Estelle

Elvie’s

Lou’s

Manship

Mayflower Cafe

Johnny T’s Bistro & Blues

Pulito Osteria

*Some of the spots listed above will have pre-fixe menus. Check-in advance. And, it goes without saying - you should probably make reservations.

