Vicksburg woman arrested, charged with drug possession and child abuse

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Vicksburg Police Department arrested a woman after officers responded to a home and say they discovered drugs.

Investigators say they received a narcotics complaint and discovered a pill bottle containing fentanyl inside the home.

Veronica Lewis, 58, of Vicksburg was arrested and charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance.

Due to the proximity of the drugs to small children who live in the home, Lewis was also charged with two counts of non-violent child abuse.

Vicksburg Municipal Court Judge Angela Carpenter set Lewis’ bond at $140,000.

