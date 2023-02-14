Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

Urban forestry, tree planting attributed to reduced flooding

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Urban forestry, trees, and grass in cities help filter air and water but also can play a part in combating flooding.

Experts, land owners, and residents gathered in Jackson for training that included stormwater management. The Mississippi Urban Forest Council is holding the session to educate professionals and the public on the role trees play in the community.

Flash flooding is an all too common problem for many cities, damaging homes and property in low-lying areas. Ecologists believe it can be reduced by lending mother nature a hand.

“Plant all the trees you can,” said Robert Poore.

The Ecologist and Landscape Architect is an expert in urban forestry and stormwater management, sharing information at the MS Urban Forest Council’s conference. According to Poore, trees not only absorb water and generate oxygen but help decrease flooding in low-lying areas caused by rapid runoff from concrete and pavement.

“Putting green roofs, collect water, make parking lots green parking lots, and you do all these things you slow the water flow,” said Poore.

Monday, dozens from around the state underwent training in urban forestry and learned the latest in everything from state zoning laws to landscaping and drainage. MS Urban Forest Council Executive Director Donna Yowell said grass and planting trees can impact localized flooding.

“Trees process a lot of water. So in the areas in Mississippi that are having flooding or drainage issues, trees can actually absorb a lot of water and process that,” said Yowell. “So that’s one of the reasons it’s very important that we maintain our tree canopy.”

“If you’ve got more trees, they’re slowing down the water,” added Poore. “And they’re slowing down the time that it takes the water to gather in these low places.”

Experts say agricultural fields speed up the flow of water off the land, also contributing to flooding. Planting grass is a way to slow down the water flow into lower-lying areas.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Company to close its Clinton manufacturing plant this year
Kevin Frazier, 59: Richland drug dealer arrested, charged with five felony drug charges
Richland drug dealer arrested, charged with five felony drug charges
6 people injured, 3 in critical condition following shooting at Louisville store
Someone just missed out on $500,000
Someone just missed out on $500,000
The grand opening is Thursday, February 16 at 10 a.m.
Hinds Community College opens first Chick-fil-A

Latest News

Urban forestry-planting trees to reduce flooding
Seed to sale process of medical cannabis in Mississippi
Video released of man who died in JPD custody
Help for hospitals could be on the way
Some bills aimed at helping Mississippi hospitals are still in play at the State Capitol