Urban forestry, tree planting attributed to reduced flooding

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Urban forestry, trees, and grass in cities help filter air and water but also can play a part in combating flooding.

Experts, land owners, and residents gathered in Jackson for training that included stormwater management. The Mississippi Urban Forest Council is holding the session to educate professionals and the public on the role trees play in the community.

Flash flooding is an all too common problem for many cities, damaging homes and property in low-lying areas. Ecologists believe it can be reduced by lending mother nature a hand.

“Plant all the trees you can,” said Robert Poore.

The Ecologist and Landscape Architect is an expert in urban forestry and stormwater management, sharing information at the MS Urban Forest Council’s conference. According to Poore, trees not only absorb water and generate oxygen but help decrease flooding in low-lying areas caused by rapid runoff from concrete and pavement.

“Putting green roofs, collect water, make parking lots green parking lots, and you do all these things you slow the water flow,” said Poore.

Monday, dozens from around the state underwent training in urban forestry and learned the latest in everything from state zoning laws to landscaping and drainage. MS Urban Forest Council Executive Director Donna Yowell said grass and planting trees can impact localized flooding.

“Trees process a lot of water. So in the areas in Mississippi that are having flooding or drainage issues, trees can actually absorb a lot of water and process that,” said Yowell. “So that’s one of the reasons it’s very important that we maintain our tree canopy.”

“If you’ve got more trees, they’re slowing down the water,” added Poore. “And they’re slowing down the time that it takes the water to gather in these low places.”

Experts say agricultural fields speed up the flow of water off the land, also contributing to flooding. Planting grass is a way to slow down the water flow into lower-lying areas.

