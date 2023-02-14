The Two Mississippi Museums will pay tribute to the late Governor William Winter

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Two Mississippi Museums will pay special tribute to the late Governor William Winter.

Winter’s dream was that every Mississippi student would visit the museums at least once. He would have turned 100 on Tuesday, February 21st. To honor his legacy, the museums will be free to the public on that day.

Governor Winter was known for his strong support for public education in Mississippi, and he helped to raise endowment funds to bring school children to the Two Museums calling them Mississippi’s largest classroom.

A spokesperson says the Museums stand at the intersection of Winter’s greatest passions, history, education, and racial justice.

