Things To Know Tuesday, February 14

1. Where you can celebrate Valentine’s Day in the Jackson metro area

Valentine's Day is Feb. 14. (Pexels)

Visit Jackson shares this list of places you can celebrate Valentine’s Day in the Jackson metro area.

2. Kidnapping suspect leads multiple agencies on high-speed chase in Rankin County

Kidnapping suspect leads multiple agencies on high-speed chase in Rankin County (WLBT)

A kidnapping suspect led multiple law enforcement agencies on a dangerous high-speed chase Sunday afternoon. The suspect reportedly ran multiple vehicles off the road during the pursuit, including a Rankin County Sheriff patrol car, which a witness told WLBT he saw strike an embankment and flip multiple times. Sheriff Bryan Bailey said the deputy driving the patrol car was transported to UMMC for evaluation and was subsequently released. The pursuit originated in Richland and continued into Florence and then onto Byram.

3. Six Mississippi high schools win first place at national cheerleading competition in Florida

Four Mississippi high schools awarded at national cheerleading competition in Florida (Northwest Rankin Athletics)

Six Mississippi high schools won their respective divisions at the 2023 UCA National High School Cheerleading Championship on February 12.

Large Varsity Game Day Division I: Northwest Rankin High School

Large Varsity Non-Tumbling Game Day Division II: Mize Attendance Center

Medium Varsity Game Day Division II: Purvis High School

Medium Varsity Non-Tumbling Game Day Division II: Newton County High School

Small Varsity Non-Tumbling Game Day Division II: Poplarville High School

Small Varsity Non-Tumbling Division II: Sumrall High School

The Universal Cheerleaders Association, a Varsity Spirit brand, hosted the competition at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

1,125 teams across 33 states competed in the world-class event from February 10 through February 12.

