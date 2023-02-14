Pearl River Valley increases reservoir outflow ahead of more storms later this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Pearl River is about to go even higher, as reservoir officials increase outflow ahead of storms later this week.

Tuesday, the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District announced it was increasing discharge from the Barnett Reservoir to 30,000 cubic feet per second.

The increase is due to the current river flow and forecasted rain events, according to a PRVWSD news release.

“We had kind of been holding back water for the last three or four days,” PRVWSD Chief Engineer Mark Beyea said. “We’ve gotten as much water in the lake as we can handle, and you know, there’s more coming because there’s still water coming down the river from the last rains and there’s another storm coming through Thursday.”

Officials made the decision after a conference call with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Geological Survey, the National Weather Service and other emergency agencies.

“[The storm is] going to drop probably an inch and a half [of precipitation] and we want to clear out a little bit of space to be able to handle that if it comes faster than expected,” Beyea continued.

“We’ll let [the discharge] stay there for 24 hours and have another conference call at 9 a.m. tomorrow to see where we’re at and decide whether to continue that or increase it or decrease it.”

The lake was at 297.45 feet above mean sea level Tuesday morning.

“The main thing we worry about is the emergency spillway,” he said. “When the water gets above 297.5, we’ve only got two and a half feet before it’s going to go over the emergency spillway. So, we’d like to keep it below that.”

Beyea says no flooding of homes or businesses is expected as a result of the increase. However, the area around the lake and Pearl River is beginning to see rising water.

As a result, Beyea said the Madison side of the spillway already is closed to visitors.

“When I came across it earlier today, water was lapping up on the access road. Usually, when we go over about 27,000 CFS discharge, we have to close [down the access roads] because they go underwater.”

As of 4 p.m. on Tuesday, the Pearl River was at 29.04 feet and expected to crest at 31 feet Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Pearl River expected to crest Thursday at 31 feet. (National Weather Service)

At 29 feet, farmland in southern Rankin County begins to flood. Homes near the Pearl in Byram also are affected.

Once the river hits 31 feet, it begins to approach additional homes and businesses in the Byram area, the weather service states.

