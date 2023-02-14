Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Monticello pedestrian killed in crash on Highway 98

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PIKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A woman from Monticello has died after a crash on Highway 98.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol says the wreck happened around 8:30 p.m. on Monday in Pike County.

A Cadillac Escalade driven by Jer-Rel Mark, 30, of Tylertown traveled east along the highway when it collided with Angela Hope Wooley, 41, of Monticello, MHP says.

Angela Wooley died on the scene.

This crash remains under investigation.

