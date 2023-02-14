MDOT: Crews picking up trash along interstates in Jackson metro

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Those driving on interstates throughout the Capital City over the next few weeks will see workers doing their part to clean up some of the most traveled and littered parts of our state.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation awarded a $100,000 contract to Weaver Landscaping to pick up trash on Interstate 55 from the Pearl River to Old Agency Road in Ridgeland, as well as Interstate 220 to the Natchez Trace and Interstate 20 in Hinds County.

One of the areas that has yet to be touched is what appears to be a vagrant camp that sprung up near the frontage roads that cross Canton Mart Road.

More than half a dozen shopping carts could be seen outside the fences MDOT and Hinds County installed to protect the overpasses months ago.

Michael Flood, public information officer for MDOT’s central district, tells WLBT that those areas will be included in the agency’s contracted cleanup efforts.

“Anything that is within state right of way, which is that area that you just showed me, will be cleaned up during this initiative. A lot of times with big items like that, you know, they will leave to give the owner of those items some additional time to clear them out,” Flood said. “And sometimes whoever does own those items can be aggressive or combative. So you know, we’ve just we’ve got to keep our right of ways clear and distraction-free for the safety of the traveling public. That is our top concern.”

Flood said law enforcement often accompanies them when throwing away these items to ensure the crews are protected.

The cleanup initiative lasts until March, Flood said.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.