Man in custody after standoff with Columbus Police at fitness center

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WLBT) - Columbus Police arrested a man after a standoff at a fitness center on Tuesday, WCBI reports.

Police Chief Joseph Daughtry says Dan Waldrop, 50, is in custody after holding several people hostage inside the Fitness Factor due to an alleged altercation with workers.

According to WCBI, Waldrop eventually surrendered after negotiations with officers. The 50-year-old did not harm any hostages, and they were released safely.

Authorities say charges are pending.

