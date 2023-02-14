JPD arrests man for assaulting uncle on Clinton Boulevard

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police arrested a man for aggravated assault on Tuesday.

A press release says Antonio Arnold, 28, assaulted his uncle on Clinton Boulevard around 1:59 a.m. Sunday, February 12.

If you have any additional information, please contact Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477 or the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234.

