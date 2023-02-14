Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

First Alert Forecast:

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nice weather will continue overnight with just a few more clouds and lows in the 40s.  Tuesday will be another warm day with highs in the 70s.  There will be more clouds and a few showers.  It will also be windy with southerly winds at 20mph with higher gusts.  70s and warm again for Wednesday, but showers and storms will spread across the area during the day.  Some may turn severe in the evening or night.  A cold front will approach Thursday morning into the afternoon, giving us more showers and thunderstorms with the severe threat again.  We are under a slight risk during this time frame for severe weather, which ranks as a 2 out of 5, with 5 being the highest.  Friday and Saturday will be chilly with highs in the 40s and 50s with lows below freezing Saturday morning.  The weekend will be sunny with temperatures in the 60s again by Sunday.  The high temperature reached 71 in Jackson today, which is 9 degrees above the normal or average high of 62.  The average low is 40.  Sunrise is 6:44am and the sunset is 5:45pm.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Company to close its Clinton manufacturing plant this year
Kevin Frazier, 59: Richland drug dealer arrested, charged with five felony drug charges
Richland drug dealer arrested, charged with five felony drug charges
6 people injured, 3 in critical condition following shooting at Louisville store
Someone just missed out on $500,000
Someone just missed out on $500,000
Commissioner Pete Perry says a contractor temporarily quit work on a project after it was not...
Contractor walked off Jackson road project after not being paid, one-percent commissioner says

Latest News

Storms possible mid-week
First Alert Forecast: risk for storms to emerge by mid-week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: quiet, warm Monday; rain, storms return mid-week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: quiet, bright Monday; unsettled stormy period mid-week
Trending warmer early week and then watching for storms to redevelop by Thursday!
First Alert Forecast: Beautiful weather for the Super Bowl tonight with clear skies across the area. We are forecasting warmer temperatures this week alongside strong storms by Thursday.