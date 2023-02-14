First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nice weather will continue overnight with just a few more clouds and lows in the 40s. Tuesday will be another warm day with highs in the 70s. There will be more clouds and a few showers. It will also be windy with southerly winds at 20mph with higher gusts. 70s and warm again for Wednesday, but showers and storms will spread across the area during the day. Some may turn severe in the evening or night. A cold front will approach Thursday morning into the afternoon, giving us more showers and thunderstorms with the severe threat again. We are under a slight risk during this time frame for severe weather, which ranks as a 2 out of 5, with 5 being the highest. Friday and Saturday will be chilly with highs in the 40s and 50s with lows below freezing Saturday morning. The weekend will be sunny with temperatures in the 60s again by Sunday. The high temperature reached 71 in Jackson today, which is 9 degrees above the normal or average high of 62. The average low is 40. Sunrise is 6:44am and the sunset is 5:45pm.

