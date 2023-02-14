First Alert Forecast: unsettled, stormy periods mid-week

TUESDAY: Our next system will approach the region – yielding clouds, aggressive breezes and, eventually, rain chances. Expect mostly cloudy skies with rain chances to increase by the afternoon and evening hours. An isolated gusty storm can’t be ruled out during the early evening. Ahead of it, expect aggressive balmy breezes to gust to 40 mph at times with highs in the lower to middle 70s. Rain chances will end after midnight with areas of fog to develop with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY: A warm front will be drifting northward through the day – pushing in a quick surge of warm Gulf air into the region, pushing highs into the middle to upper 70s. Expect variably cloudy skies with a chance for scattered downpours at times. As our next system approaches from the west, there may be a brief window late Wednesday afternoon into early evening that a strong to severe storm may develop. A relative lull will then develop for most of the overnight as most of the storms will likely hold off until early morning Thursday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our next severe weather risk emerges through Thursday morning as sluggish storm system treks through the region. Damaging winds, large hail and a tornado risk remains in play with the severe weather risk. We encourage heightened weather awareness during this time. Behind this system, another blast of wintry air sneaks in briefly by Friday with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. A quick rebound gets us back to ‘near-normal’ by Saturday; ‘above-normal’ by Sunday and into next week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.