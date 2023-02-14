First Alert Forecast: periods of storms possible through mid-week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Winds are expected to pick up quite a bit this afternoon from an approaching front from the west. We could see southerly breezes gust up to 30-40 MPH at times, which will also help boost temperatures up to the lower to middle 70s. Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder will also be possible throughout this afternoon and evening as this system tries to sneak in. A few showers could linger around overnight as temperatures fall to the 50s and 60s by morning.

This same front will then lift northward on Wednesday as a warm front resulting to an increase in warm, moist air. Expect high temperatures to top out generally in the middle 70s tomorrow afternoon with the chance for more scattered downpours. There will be a brief window of time late in the afternoon/early in the evening where one or two storms could become strong to severe with the environmental conditions in place. A brief lull in activity across central Mississippi is likely overnight ahead of more showers/storms into Thursday.

A greater potential for severe weather is expected to emerge on Thursday as a stronger cold front swings in. A ‘Slight 2/5 Risk’ remains in place for the area for the threat of damaging winds, hail, and a tornado. Most storms should clear our area by Thursday evening. In the wake of this front, much cooler air will filter in by late week with highs Friday afternoon in the 40s to near 50 degrees and lows overnight below freezing. Temperatures will quickly begin to warmup back above average by the end of the weekend into next week.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.