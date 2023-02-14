First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A few showers could linger around overnight, but most should taper off as this front stalls out. Temperatures will stay on the warmer side tonight as lows bottom out in the upper 50s to lower 60s. This same front will then lift northward on Wednesday as a warm front resulting to an increase in warm, moist air. Expect high temperatures to top out generally in the middle 70s tomorrow afternoon with the chance for more scattered downpours. There will be a brief window of time late in the afternoon/early in the evening where one or two storms could become strong to severe with the environmental conditions in place. A brief lull in activity across central Mississippi is likely overnight ahead of more showers/storms into Thursday. A greater potential for severe weather is expected to emerge on Thursday as a stronger cold front swings in. A ‘Slight 2/5 Risk’ remains in place for the area for the threat of damaging winds, hail, and a tornado. Most storms should clear our area by Thursday evening. In the wake of this front, much cooler air will filter in by late week with highs Friday afternoon in the 40s to near 50 degrees and lows overnight below freezing. Temperatures will quickly begin to warmup back above average by the end of the weekend and going into next week.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.