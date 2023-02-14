Eudora Welty Digital Archives now available to the public
The online collection features manuscripts, photographs and other material
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Archives and History announced that the Eudora Welty Digital Archives is now available to the public.
The online collection represents a sample of Welty-related material housed at MDAH and features selections of correspondence, manuscripts, photographs, and other media related to Eudora Welty, one of America’s greatest authors.
Welty won the Pulitzer Prize in 1973. Her first book had been published in 1941. This digitization project was funded by a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities with a matching contribution from the Eudora Welty Foundation.
You can see the Welty Digital Archives here.
