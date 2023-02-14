Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

CUTE: Otters paint Valentine’s Day cards for hospital patients

Caption
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLEN, N.H. (CNN) – Otters at a New Hampshire Aquarium are helping others celebrate Valentine’s Day this year with homemade cards.

Otters at the Living Shores Aquarium painted Valentine’s Day cards, called “ottergrams.” The aquarium said the cards will go to hospital patients along with 10 lucky sweepstakes winners.

The animal artists are five Asian small-clawed otters named Harry, Teddy, Peanut, Jelly, and Saco.

Animal-safe red and pink paint on their paws was used to make the creations.

The aquarium said it might make the “ottergrams” a Valentine’s Day tradition.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six Mississippi high schools win first place at national cheerleading competition in Florida
6 people injured, 3 in critical condition following shooting at Louisville store
Kevin Frazier, 59: Richland drug dealer arrested, charged with five felony drug charges
Richland drug dealer arrested, charged with five felony drug charges
The grand opening is Thursday, February 16 at 10 a.m.
Hinds Community College opens first Chick-fil-A
1 person confirmed dead after being shot in the head during Miss. mass shooting
1 person confirmed dead after being shot in the head during Miss. mass shooting

Latest News

Chief Financial Officer Fidelis Malembecka briefs council members on plans to speed up payments...
City to begin mandatory training to help speed up payments to contractors
WLBT at 5p
Lawmakers take a hard look at the dangers teens & kids can face online
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is inviting people to turn in their ex-Valentines who...
Sheriff’s office announces hilarious campaign to ‘get even with your ex-Valentine’
The victim of the fatal shooting was in the backseat when she was struck by one bullet in her...
2 teens arrested for fatal shooting of Tennessee high school student