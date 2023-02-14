Council rejects mayor’s request for legal representation in latest trash case

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The chasm doesn’t appear to be getting any smaller between the Jackson City Council and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba when it comes to hauling residents’ trash.

Tuesday, the council voted down a request from the mayor to bring on three firms to represent him in the latest trash-related lawsuit, which was filed by the council early this month.

The mayor asked for a motion to reconsider, but Council President Ashby Foote countered by asking Lumumba if he wanted to go into executive session.

“No, I can’t go into executive session with the people who are suing me and they’re not going to give me an attorney to represent myself,” Lumumba said. “I didn’t file the action, y’all did.”

On February 1, the council filed a suit in Hinds County Chancery Court asking the court if it could move forward with choosing a trash-hauler if the mayor refused.

The mayor asked the council for permission to retain the legal services of the Law Office of Robert E. Higbee PLLC, Gerald K. Evelyn Attorney & Counselor, and the Law Office of Felicia Perkins PA, to represent him in the case.

“I am just so tired that we are still in garbage wars two years later,” said Ward 2 Councilwoman Angelique Lee. “The people just want affordable, reliable service to pick up their trash, and we are still where we were when we first started... and the people are getting lost in the shuffle.”

“So, I’m not going to vote today. Today will be my last day voting for anything garbage until we have a vendor in front of me to vote on,” she continued. “And that’s my position.”

Last July, the council voted to reject any legal fees the mayor brought forward in an appeal of a June 8, 2022, ruling in a related veto case. Judge Larry Roberts ruled the mayor could not veto a negative vote of the council and the mayor appealed it to the Mississippi Supreme Court.

Previously, the mayor vetoed the council’s decision to reject awarding an emergency trash-hauling contract to Richard’s Disposal. The council filed suit in chancery court in response.

Legal fees in all cases related to the city’s battle over trash now top more than $345,000.

The council rejected the mayor’s request on a 5-1-1 vote, with Lee abstaining and Ward 4 Councilman Brian Grizzell voting in favor.

“I’ll still have representation,” Lumumba said. “Don’t worry about it.”

