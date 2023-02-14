City to begin mandatory training to help speed up payments to contractors

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - New training is on tap for Jackson city employees, in hopes of cutting down on the time it takes to pay contractors.

Plans were discussed at the council meeting on Tuesday.

The meeting comes less than a week after a member of the city’s One-Percent Infrastructure Tax Oversight Commission said a contractor walked off of a major repaving job last fall after the city failed to pay them for months.

Chief Financial Officer Fidelis Malembecka said the city is instituting mandatory employee training on its new accounting software. It also is looking at centralizing financial operations and putting in place a new program to track payments once the council approves them.

“We’re going to be conducting training with all the departments, starting with where we had the most issues, Public Works. These issues have been the results of turnover that has happened, where folks used to function in those capacities are no longer there,” Malembecka said. “So, they have missed entering some of the contracts into our systems.”

Council members have questioned the administration about late payments numerous times in recent months.

In September, members took the administration to task after finding out it had not paid its consent decree program manager for nearly a year, despite the firm continuing work.

Jackson is under a decade-old sewer consent decree with the U.S. Department of Justice and Environmental Protection Agency. It is required to maintain a program manager to carry out certain decree mandates.

And last week, a member of the city’s one-percent commission told WLBT Hemphill Construction temporarily quit work on a mill and overlay project along Terry Road after the firm went unpaid for several months.

“People are calling us saying, ‘I don’t want to do business with the city of Jackson anymore,’ because we’re not paying them,” Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes said. “I’m telling them we are paying because [the administration] is telling us that everybody’s paid up.”

Stokes asked if the city could guarantee contractor payments within 30 or 60 days, in part, to take pressure off of council members.

“They keep telling me that “the city owes money, we can’t get our money,’” he continued. “I’m telling them we talked about it at the council meeting and we’re not behind. And they say they [we] are behind.”

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said the administration never claimed to be caught up on payments.

“It may have been stated that they were not behind, but we could never comprehensively, as a city represent that we’re not behind on any and all vendors,” Lumumba said. “Not only could we not represent that. I don’t know that there’s a city in this country that could represent that they are not behind on any and all particular payments.”

“We would never represent that. It’s not consistent with the facts. There’s not a system that operates a system as big as the city of Jackson or any city of comparable size.”

Malembecka didn’t guarantee contractors would be paid in 30 to 60 days but did say several steps being taken should speed up the process.

Among steps, beginning Friday, employees will be required to participate in training on the new MUNIS accounting system. MUNIS went live in March 2021.

“As I’ve shared in terms of our software, our system is only as good as the information you put in. So, when we run financial reports... [they] will only reflect information that has been entered,” he said.

Meanwhile, Malembecka said an employee in the Office of Finance and Administration will begin tracking contracts to ensure they’re entered into the system after they’ve been approved by the city council.

“If she does not see the contract in the system within two weeks, then she reaches out to those departments. So, the issue that we are having now, where vendors have come out to say that they have not been paid, is simply because the departments have not entered the information into the system.”

To address the lack of institutional knowledge, Malembecka said the city is centralizing some finance operations done in Jackson’s various departments.

“When you’ve lost, you know, a public works director, you’ve lost people in the fiscal office and basically have new people who are not knowledgeable about what used to happen. So, that creates a gap,” he said. “But if the system is centralized, whether someone departs, you still a Department of Administration and Finance that’s very much aware of what’s happening within those departments.”

“Most importantly, we have to train those fiscal officers and office coordinators... We have a new system, MUNIS, that a lot of people are not attuned to,” Malembecka continued. “We’ve recognized that need and we are going to host mandatory training beginning this Friday.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.