Mothers of Murdered Sons
Belhaven restaurant to be closed Valentine’s Day due to grease fire

JFD responds to the Manship Wood Fired Kitchen in Belhaven after a grease fire erupts in the kitchen.
JFD responds to the Manship Wood Fired Kitchen in Belhaven after a grease fire erupts in the kitchen.(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren and Joseph Doehring
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Belhaven restaurant will be closed on what is expected to be closed on the busiest night of the year due to a Tuesday morning fire.

The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen will be closed Valentine’s Day and possibly longer after a grease fire occurred in the kitchen.

“While preparing for service today, one of our team members was carrying cooking oil and was bumped, the oil spilled onto our wood-fired grill and created a fire triggering our fire suppression system and fire department,” according to a statement from the restaurant on social media.

“Thank you to the first responders for their quick action and we look forward to reopening as soon as possible.”

Managing Partner Steven O’Neill wasn’t sure how long the restaurant would be closed, saying he was still assessing the situation.

No injuries were reported.

