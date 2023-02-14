Belhaven restaurant to be closed Valentine’s Day due to grease fire

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Belhaven restaurant will be closed on what is expected to be closed on the busiest night of the year due to a Tuesday morning fire.

The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen will be closed Valentine’s Day and possibly longer after a grease fire occurred in the kitchen.

“While preparing for service today, one of our team members was carrying cooking oil and was bumped, the oil spilled onto our wood-fired grill and created a fire triggering our fire suppression system and fire department,” according to a statement from the restaurant on social media.

“Thank you to the first responders for their quick action and we look forward to reopening as soon as possible.”

Managing Partner Steven O’Neill wasn’t sure how long the restaurant would be closed, saying he was still assessing the situation.

No injuries were reported.

